The Department of Justice launched an investigation into Louisville’s police department. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he doesn’t think the country is systemically racist. And the state found out it won’t lose or gain any congressional seats during the reapportionment process. We cover it all on this episode.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.



