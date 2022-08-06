

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220805145006-KPD080522podcast.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics, a massive flood continues to devastate the eastern part of the state. The Department of Justice brought charges against officers involved in the Breonna Taylor raid. Meanwhile politicians are gathering on the other side of the state for the annual Fancy Farm event. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

Follow:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic

Support KPD