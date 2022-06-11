

This week in Kentucky politics…

“Liberty” legislator Savannah Maddox joins the crowded GOP race for governor. Maddox is pulling no punches on her fellow Republican candidates and wants to set herself apart, vowing to put an end to the “woke, progressive ideology that has infiltrated the Commonwealth.”

The Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass says nearly three-quarters of teachers in the state are at risk of leaving the profession. Solutions on the table include increased compensation and ramping recruitment efforts, but the political discourse arounds schools and teachers could be a bigger deterrent.

Also, the governor and Republican legislators held dueling press conferences calling for the federal government to waive the Louisville area’s reformulated gas rule. If approved, gas could be 20 to 30 cents cheaper in Jefferson County and parts of Oldham and Bullitt Counties.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryland Barton and Divya Karthikeyan have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

