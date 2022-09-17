Kentucky Politics Distilled
September 17, 2022


This week in Kentucky politics…

Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft held a rally for her gubernatorial bid.

Campaigns on both sides ahead of the constitutional amendment on abortion are heating up.

And a candidate for a Louisville-area legislative seat withdrew from the race.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

By Ryland Barton @RylandKY
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives.