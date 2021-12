https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20211217163253-KPD121721PODCASTweb.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics…

Communities came together after a tornado ripped through western Kentucky, killing dozens and destroying hundreds of homes and businesses across a wide swath of the state.

President Joe Biden came to survey damage.

And state leaders put partisanship aside for the moment to help the state rebuild.

Derek Operle from WKMS joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.