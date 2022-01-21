

This week in Kentucky politics, Democrats sued to try and block Republican-drawn redistricting maps. Mitch McConnell insinuated that African Americans aren’t Americans. And lawmakers pushed the state budget a little further through the process. Jonese Franklin from partner station WFPL joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

