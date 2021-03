Kentucky legislators are back for the final two days of this year’s legislative session, to consider overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes and passing more bills. Here’s a quick recap of where we were going into this week, from Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to the show:



https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20210329143421-KPD032921_lastdaysoflegislativesession.mp3

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.



Follow:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic



Support KPD