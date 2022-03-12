

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220311162000-KPD031122podcast.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics…

The state House of Representatives advanced bills banning mask and vaccine requirements and ending the coronavirus-related state of emergency. This comes after lawmakers voted to extend the state of emergency until mid-April and give schools the option to require masks in recent months.

Another anti-abortion bill popped up, this one mirrors the Mississippi law currently before the U.S. Supreme Court.

And the medical cannabis bill is back. Backers hope it’ll pass this year, with some key conservatives signaling support.

WFPL’s Clare Roth joins Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.