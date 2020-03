This week in Kentucky politics, the legislature met amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers rushed to pass a budget and other bills before eventually adjourning for a week. And all of it took place during a lock down of the capitol, with only legislators, essential staff and reporters allowed inside.

