This week in Kentucky politics, the legislature wrapped up its 2020 session with a flurry of veto overrides, abortion bills and constitutional amendments. Gov. Andy Beshear said he’s working with a group of neighboring states to coordinate when and how to ease coronavirus restrictions. And protestors gathered at the capitol to protest business closures.



https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20200417170635-KPD41720.mp3