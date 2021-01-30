This week in Kentucky politics, impeachment claims against Governor Andy Beshear continued to drag through the legislature, Rand Paul got the entire senate to go on record about Trump’s impeachment ahead of his trial, and Louisville released a scathing audit of its police department, showing over-policing of Black communities.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.



