Kentucky Politics Distilled
April 11, 2021

Mitch McConnell said the state doesn’t need the most recent round of federal coronavirus aid, even though the Republican-led legislature already spent more than $1 billion of the relief funds. He also criticized companies boycotting Georgia after passing new election restrictions. It’s all on this episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to the show:


 

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

