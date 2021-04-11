Mitch McConnell said the state doesn’t need the most recent round of federal coronavirus aid, even though the Republican-led legislature already spent more than $1 billion of the relief funds. He also criticized companies boycotting Georgia after passing new election restrictions. It’s all on this episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.
