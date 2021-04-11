Mitch McConnell said the state doesn’t need the most recent round of federal coronavirus aid, even though the Republican-led legislature already spent more than $1 billion of the relief funds. He also criticized companies boycotting Georgia after passing new election restrictions. It’s all on this episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

