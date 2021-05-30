This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell blocked the commission investigating the January 6th Capitol riot. Several labor unions and nonprofits called on Gov. Andy Beshear to keep the $300 supplement to unemployment benefits. And Attorney General Daniel Cameron argued that courts can’t waive the $300 fee to expunge felony records. We talk about it all on this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

