This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell blocked the commission investigating the January 6th Capitol riot. Several labor unions and nonprofits called on Gov. Andy Beshear to keep the $300 supplement to unemployment benefits. And Attorney General Daniel Cameron argued that courts can’t waive the $300 fee to expunge felony records. We talk about it all on this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.
