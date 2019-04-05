Kentucky Politics Distilled Podcasts
April 5, 2019

This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell was hounded by hecklers in public once again, an appeals court upheld a state abortion law that had previously been struck down, and battles over Kentucky primary elections started to heat up.

Listen to this week’s episode:

Ryland Barton
By Ryland Barton @RylandKY
Ryland Barton is the Capitol bureau chief for Kentucky Public Radio.