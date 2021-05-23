This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell came out AGAINST creating a commission to investigate the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. A Baptist adoption agency refused to renew its contract with the state because of a nondiscrimination clause. And a state legislator got his DUI dismissed due to a recent state Supreme Court ruling. Amina Elahi and Ryland Barton recap it all on this week’s episode.

