This week in Kentucky politics, almost all Kentucky school districts have announced they’ll require masks after the legislature scrapped the statewide mandate. The Senate president says the governor might call another special legislative session to attract and retain healthcare workers. And a court heard arguments over the new tax break for donating to private school scholarships.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

