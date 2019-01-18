The legislature wasn’t in session this week, but there was still plenty of news coming out of the Capitol. The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and Kentucky Public Radio unveiled new details of sexual assault and harassment in Frankfort. In this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled, we talk about the allegations and how lawmakers are reacting in the statehouse.

Related stories:

Former Staffer Alleges Sexual Assault, ‘Nearly Daily Touching’ By Ky. Rep. Jeff Hoover In Sealed Deposition

Kentucky Dems, GOP Respond To Sexual Harassment, Assault Allegations

Former Ky. Representative Resigns After Allegation Of Sexual Remark

Kentucky Legislative Leaders Respond To Sexual Harassment, Assault Allegations