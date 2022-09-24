

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220923160515-KPD092322Podcast.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics…

Election officials are trying to get younger people to sign up to be poll workers.

Kelly Craft tapped state Sen. Max Wise to be her running mate during this year’s race for governor.

And Attorney General Daniel Cameron is defending the former president in his legal battle with the Justice Department.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

Follow:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic

Support KPD