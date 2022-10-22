

This week in Kentucky politics…

U.S. Senate candidates Rand Paul and Charles Booker hit the road in the final leg of their campaigns.

A judge disqualified a Republican candidate for a Louisville-area legislative seat over a filing error.

And abortion opponents released a misleading ad pushing for the proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

