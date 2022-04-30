

This week in Kentucky politics…

The sale of a Kentucky Power has gotten a little more complicated. Though the state Senate declined to confirm two of Gov. Beshear’s appointees to the three-member Public Service Commission, the governor says state law will allow the sale to proceed without a quorum.

A new poll says Beshear is the most popular Democratic in the country two and a half years into the job.

And primary election season is here.

WFPL’s Bec Feldhaus Adams joins Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

