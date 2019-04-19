Kentucky Politics Distilled
April 19, 2019

This week in Kentucky politics, Democratic candidates for governor finally appeared on stage for the first time ahead of next month’s primary election. And a battle is waging over the votes of teachers, who held massive protests in Frankfort in recent years.

Listen to this week’s episode:

Ryland Barton
By Ryland Barton @RylandKY
Ryland Barton is the Capitol bureau chief for Kentucky Public Radio.