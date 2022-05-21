

This week in Kentucky politics…the primary elections came and went.

Kentucky will get the Rand Paul-Charles Booker showdown we’ve all been expecting.

Libertarian-leaning candidates beat a handful of prominent Republican legislators in northern Kentucky.

And Democrats are distancing themselves from the party’s nominee in central Kentucky’s Congressional district.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryland Barton Divya Karthikeyan join us for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

