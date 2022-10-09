This week in Kentucky politics…GOP Sen. Rand Paul released a controversial ad accusing his Democratic opponent Charles Booker of endorsing “violent” behavior.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear continues to outraise his Republican opponents.
And a state Supreme Court candidate continued to blur political lines in the nonpartisan race, and sued a state ethics commission.
Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.
