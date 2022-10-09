Kentucky Politics Distilled
October 9, 2022


This week in Kentucky politics…GOP Sen. Rand Paul released a controversial ad accusing his Democratic opponent Charles Booker of endorsing “violent” behavior.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear continues to outraise his Republican opponents.

And a state Supreme Court candidate continued to blur political lines in the nonpartisan race, and sued a state ethics commission.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

By Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives.
By Divya Karthikeyan
Divya is WFPL's Capitol Reporter.