

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20221007152324-KPDPODCAST10072022.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics…GOP Sen. Rand Paul released a controversial ad accusing his Democratic opponent Charles Booker of endorsing “violent” behavior.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear continues to outraise his Republican opponents.

And a state Supreme Court candidate continued to blur political lines in the nonpartisan race, and sued a state ethics commission.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

