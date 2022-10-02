This week in Kentucky politics…Republican Sen. Rand Paul declined to debate Democratic challenger Charles Booker.
We took a look at the constitutional amendment to give the legislature more power.
And Gov. Andy Beshear recouped a $15 million investment former Gov. Matt Bevin gave a now-failed aluminum plant.
Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.
