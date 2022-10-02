Kentucky Politics Distilled
October 2, 2022


This week in Kentucky politics…Republican Sen. Rand Paul declined to debate Democratic challenger Charles Booker.

We took a look at the constitutional amendment to give the legislature more power.

And Gov. Andy Beshear recouped a $15 million investment former Gov. Matt Bevin gave a now-failed aluminum plant.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

By Ryland Barton @RylandKY
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives.
By Divya Karthikeyan @divya_krthk
Divya is WFPL's Capitol Reporter.