This week in Kentucky politics, a bill limiting — but not banning — no-knock warrants across the state gained momentum in the legislature. Lawmakers finally unveiled a long-promised election reform bill. And the committee reviewing petitions to impeach the governor and attorney general recommended dismissing the requests.
Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.
