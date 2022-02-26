

This week in Kentucky politics…Republicans want to get rid of the income tax and lean more on sales taxes. Critics say that’ll help the rich and hurt the poor. Mitch McConnell blamed President Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And a Louisville woman will become the first openly-LGBTQ member of the state House. Clare Roth from member station WFPL joins Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

