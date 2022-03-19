

This week in Kentucky politics…

It’s crunch time at the the legislature and lawmakers are quickly advancing bills before the veto period, which begins in a couple short weeks.

Republicans advanced a bill to tighten rules on welfare benefits like food assistance and Medicaid, despite pleas from advocates.

Sports betting is gaining traction in the General Assembly. A handful of gambling measures passed out of the House this week, but there’s less interest in the Senate.

And some lawmakers want to set up a fund to resettle refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

WFPL’s Jonese Franklin joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

