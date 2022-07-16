

This week in Kentucky politics…the number of Republicans finally surpassed Democrats for the first time in state history.

Hundreds of new laws took effect, dealing with major issues like criminal justice, public assistance, school police and transgender student athletes.

And it looks like Kentucky is going to have a huge budget surplus.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.