This week in state politics, teachers descended on Frankfort again to protest a handful of education and pension-related bills. And for the first time in state history, a medical marijuana bill got a vote. Time is running out on this year’s legislative session.

Listen to this week’s episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled here:

