With less than a week before a critical deadline during Kentucky’s legislative session, lawmakers have been rushing bills through the process.

And while Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear can veto anything that passes, Republicans can easily override him.

Rebecca Feldhaus Adams from member station WFPL joins Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.