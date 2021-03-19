This week in Kentucky politics, lawmakers rushed more than 100 bills through the legislature ahead of Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto period. The last-minute flurry included massive tax breaks, and more attempts to curtail Beshear’s powers during the pandemic. But several high-profile bills didn’t make it across the finish line.

