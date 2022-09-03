This week in Kentucky politics, U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Charles Booker clinches a campaign endorsement from Gov. Andy Beshear.

And for many GOP gubernatorial candidates, it’s time to ramp up fundraising close to the campaign finance finish line.



Plus, temporary housing in the form of travel trailers will soon arrive in flood-hit Eastern Kentucky amid calls for permanent housing assistance solutions.

WFPL’s Bec Feldhaus Adams and Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan talk about it on this week’s episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

