This week in Kentucky politics, Congressman John Yarmuth announced he won’t run for reelection. Legislators still haven’t weighed in on how they’ll draw new political maps during the upcoming redistricting process. And the U.S. Supreme Court heard Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s request to defend a defunct abortion law.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

