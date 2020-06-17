The 13 even-numbered Metro Council seats are up for election this year, of which six have contested primaries. Here’s a rundown of the candidates in those races.

District 2

There are three Democrats running for this seat, including incumbent Barbara Shanklin, who was a founding member of Metro Council first elected in 2002. Whoever wins the primary will face the lone Republican candidate, Folly Abbousa, in the November general election. To learn more about the Democratic candidates, click here.

District 4

There are six Democratic candidates for District 4 and no Republicans. The incumbent Barbara Sexton Smith is not running. Whoever wins the primary will represent the District starting in January 2021. To learn more about the candidates, click here.

District 8

There are three Democratic candidates for District 8 and no Republicans. The incumbent councilman — Brandon Coan — is not running. Whoever wins the primary will represent the District starting in January 2021. To learn more about the candidates, click here.

District 10

There are two Democrats running for the District 10 seat, including incumbent Pat Mulvihill, whose first term began in late 2015 after a special election to fill the seat of a council member who died. His challenger is Ryan Fenwick, who has previously run for mayor. There are no Republicans in the race, so whoever wins the primary will be the council member starting in January. To learn more about the candidates, click here.

District 18

Three Democratic candidates are running for the chance to challenge incumbent Republican Marilyn Parker in the general election in November. Parker was first elected in 2012. To learn more about the District 18 Democrats, click here.

District 20

This is the only competitive Republican race this year, with a young challenger trying to unseat incumbent Stuart Benson, who was first elected when the Metro Council was created in 2002. To learn more about Benson and Wyatt Allison, click here.