Gov. Andy Beshear reported 616 new cases of COVID 19 on Sunday, setting a new weekly record.

“With 616 new cases today of COVID-19, we have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week,” Beshear said in a statement. There were 6,126 cases reported for the week bringing the state’s total to 72,617.

On Saturday, the state reported a one day record of 1,275 new cases.

In Sunday’s statement Beshear also reported four more deaths, which puts the state’s death toll from COVID-19 at 1,209.

Earlier Sunday, Beshear issued a statement urging Kentuckians to limit travel, specifically to states that are hot spots for COVID-19. Those states have positivity rates above 15%. The governor added Florida to that list because it has lifted restrictions and is a popular travel destination for Kentuckians, though its positivity rate is listed at 11%.

In his statement, the governor said Kentucky is entering its third escalation of COVID 19.