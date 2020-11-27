On Thanksgiving, Kentucky again reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases, with 3,870 more people testing positive for the virus.

The state also had its second highest number of new deaths, with 32 more Kentuckians lost to the virus on Thursday.

Gov. Andy Beshear advised people to avoid busy shopping areas to try and slow the spread of coronavirus, despite Black Friday deals.

“These new case reports are truly alarming. Please be careful when you’re shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pick-up,” Beshear said.

“Wash your hands, stay six feet apart from other shoppers and wear a mask at all times. Now is the time we need everyone to buckle down, stay strong and stop this surge in cases.”

Because of the holiday, Gov. Andy Beshear released coronavirus numbers from both Thursday and Friday at the same time.

On Friday, Kentucky reported 1,747 new cases and 4 new deaths. Case information from both days is included below.

Thursday:

New cases: 3,870

New deaths: 32

Positivity rate: 8.94%

Total deaths: 1,867

Currently hospitalized: 1,747

Currently in ICU: 388

Currently on ventilator: 206

Friday Case Information:

New cases today: 1,747

New deaths today: 4

Positivity rate: 8.85%

Total deaths: 1,871

Currently hospitalized: 1,714

Currently in ICU: 390

Currently on ventilator: 216