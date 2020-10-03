Kentucky has surpassed its previous record for new coronavirus cases in one day, logging 1,275 new positive cases on Saturday.

New cases have escalated in Kentucky recently. Saturday is the fourth day the state has recorded more than 1,000 new cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear said coronavirus is surging around the state and country.

“This is our highest number of cases ever. This is the highest number of cases per week ever and we have one more day that will add to the count, and it shows that we have to do better,” Beshear said.

There have been at least 72,001 coronavirus cases in Kentucky since the pandemic reached the commonwealth. There were eight coronavirus-related deaths reported Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 1,205.

The governor said it’s been a “tough couple of days” after the president, first lady and several U.S. senators have tested positive for the virus.

“We have got to do what it takes to stop it, and that’s all of us. No more being casual; time to be urgent. We are Team Kentucky. We can beat this. We will get through it and we will get through it together,” Beshear said.

Kentucky’s positivity rate—the number of coronavirus tests that come back positive compared to all tests—is at 4.74%, according to a release from the governor’s office. At least 12,121 people in Kentucky have recovered from the virus.