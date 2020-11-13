The surge of new cases of COVID-19 reached a grim milestone in Kentucky, both in the number of cases and people who have died from the virus in a single day.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced a record 3,173 new cases on Friday.

According to statistics released by Beshear, 1,358 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” said Gov. Beshear in a statement.

Beshear also reported 25 additional deaths, a new one-day record.

“This is the toughest spot we’ve been in so far,” Beshear said, as he urged Kentuckians to follow “red zone county recommendations and school recommendations.”

Of those hospitalized, 307 are in intensive care units and 147 are on ventilators.

The state’s positivity rate stands at 8.68%.

The governor did not announce any new restrictions.