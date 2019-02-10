Kentucky Shakespeare has announced the lineup of its 59th annual summer festival in Central Park.

The season will begin on May 29 with “As You Like It.” According to a release, Kentucky Shakespeare’s version of the beloved comedy will be set in 19th century Kentucky. It will also feature live music, with the cast performing original songs composed by Louisville singer/songwriter Aaron Bibelhauser of the bluegrass band Relic, per the release.

On June 13, the company will begin production of “Henry IV, Part II.” This is the third installment of Kentucky Shakespeare’s “Game of Kings” series, wherein they are performing Shakespeare’s royal histories in order. The series will wrap up in 2020 with “Henry V,” according to the release.

The company’s final mainstage production — the tragedy, “King Lear” — was last performed by Kentucky Shakespeare 32 years ago. Performances of “Lear” begin on June 27.

All three shows move to repertory July 9 through the 21st.

By the Numbers: Kentucky Shakespeare 2019

In addition to taking on three ambitious mainstage productions, this is a big season for Kentucky Shakespeare based purely on the number of moving parts. Let’s break it down by the numbers:

20 company performers

54 community pre-shows

7 total productions

58 total performances

10-week summer season

28 rotating food trucks