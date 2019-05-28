Kentucky Shakespeare’s 59th summer in the park series begins Wednesday with a production of “As You Like It,” one of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays. It’s a romantic comedy filled with hidden identities and people falling in love over and over again — with the wrong people.

While the production is typically set in the mystical Forest of Arden, Kentucky Shakespeare’s version — directed by Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace — will be set in 19th century Kentucky.

The cast will perform original songs by local bluegrass artist Aaron Bibelhauser, who is a member of the band Relic and also hosts “Sunday Bluegrass” on our sister station WFPK.

Kentucky Shakespeare’s 59th summer season features seven productions.

There will be two more from Kentucky Shakespeare — “Henry IV, Part II” and “The Tragedy of King Lear” — as well as productions from guest companies and Kentucky Shakespeare’s high school troupe, the Globe Players.

Performances begin at 8 p.m.

More information about the season can be found here.