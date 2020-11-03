Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer is resigning effective this week, multiple media outlets have reported.

The resignation comes days after a Louisville high school newspaper reported that the KSP offered a training on the “warrior mindset,” citing Adolf Hitler and Robert E. Lee.

The resignation was first reported by WAVE 3 News. A KSP spokesperson hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

Brewer began his second stint as KSP’s commissioner when Gov. Andy Beshear appointed him to the post. He also served as commissioner from 2007-2016 under former governor Steve Beshear — and the training program was offered during his tenure, in 2013. The trainer, Lt. Curt Hall, has since retired.

Representatives of the governor’s office have not yet responded to emailed questions, but Gov. Beshear addressed the issue during his Monday evening COVID-19 briefing. In a press release issued after, Beshear said it was “unacceptable,” and he’s committed to “making this right.”

“We believe that presentation was only given one single time, to one single class, but it is absolutely and totally unacceptable.”

The Manual Red Eye reported in its investigation that an attorney obtained the slides in the discovery phase of a lawsuit.

They were used to train a detective who shot and killed a man in Harlan County.