Kentucky State Police troopers shot and killed Samuel Quinton Edwards of Tennessee Tuesday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

BREAKING: Samuel Quinton Edwards has been involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 29, 2022



The shooting took place at Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane in the Valley Station neighborhood.

Nashville police said that Edwards had shot an officer in Hendersonville, Tenn., the day before. According to officials, Edwards then fled the scene armed and on foot before later acquiring a vehicle.

BREAKING: The gunman has been identified as Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34. After firing the last shots at the Hendersonville officer’s SUV, Edwards drove to the 600 block of Gibson Dr & abandoned this van. See Edwards or know where he is? Please call 911. pic.twitter.com/Xj9GNcX2vw — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 28, 2022



The Louisville Metro Police Department has directed all questions to the Kentucky State Police.

“This is a Kentucky State Police incident and investigation,” LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said in an emailed statement.

WFPL News reached out to KSP for more information and has not received a response.