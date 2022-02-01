Kentucky State University classes are back on schedule following an investigation into a bomb threat made Tuesday.

The threat came in a little before 6 a.m.

The university went into lockdown. All classes were moved online, students were instructed to remain in their dorms and non-essential employees were told to stay at home.

Those employees who did have to come to campus are required to have their IDs on display at all times.

Following the all-clear announcement, university operations went back to normal with the exception of in-person classes, which will resume on Wednesday.

Students, staff and faculty will have to use their IDs to access campus buildings for the foreseeable future.

KSU’s bomb threat comes a week after some high schools in Franklin County received threats. The Kentucky State Police have already made an arrest in that case.

On Tuesday, more than 12 HBCUs received threats of some sort. That was after six schools received bomb threats on Monday. The FBI is now investigating.

The series of threats to historically Black student communities comes as Black History Month begins and state lawmakers discuss potential bans to teaching students about America’s harmful history and the lasting effects of systemic racism.