Kentucky logged 4,560 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 47 deaths, marking one of the deadliest days of the pandemic thus far.

The new deaths due to COVID-19 amount to the third-highest total since the pandemic struck the commonwealth in March. Kentucky has lost a total of 2,991 residents to the new coronavirus.

Gov. Andy Beshear noted the looming, and “tragic,” milestone of 3,000 deaths.

“We can stop this,” Beshear said. “We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe.”

Beshear’s comments come days after the state legislature passed several bills limiting the governor’s powers during the pandemic. Those bills are now on Beshear’s desk.

The state’s positivity rate is 12.29%, which indicates that the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across Kentucky.

More than 400 Kentuckians are in the ICU due to COVID-19, and 225 Kentuckians are on ventilators.