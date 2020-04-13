Gov. Andy Beshear has announced Kentucky now has 2,048 confirmed coronavirus cases and 104 deaths associated with the disease. He said that the number is likely higher due to lab closures over the Easter holiday.

Beshear said the state Capitol flag will be flown at half-mast for the next week to mark the 104 coronavirus-related deaths.

“Every Kentuckian we lose is one of us. And even if a report is one or two, it is still a loss to all of us,” Beshear said.

At least 629 people in Kentucky have recovered from the virus.

Beshear also announced that Kentucky has begun drive-thru testing through its partnership with Kroger. The first location opened today in Frankfort, and conducted 97 tests. The goal is to expand the program and ramp up to 250 tests per day.

For now, testing is still only available to healthcare workers, first responders and people with coronavirus symptoms who have underlying health conditions.

Beshear said there are now 250 beds on site at a field hospital being built by the National Guard at the state fairgrounds in Louisville.

“The good part about this facility is we can significantly expand it if we need it,” Beshear said. “It’s meant to serve a number of roles, but most importantly it’s there in any circumstance if we need it.”

Beshear issued several line-item vetoes to the state revenue and budget bills on Monday, the day before state lawmakers are set to return for the final two days of this year’s legislative session.

Beshear said lawmakers are welcome to consider overriding his vetoes, but should not pass additional legislation while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“What we’ve got is a group of people coming from all over the commonwealth and from places that are real hotspots,” Beshear said.

“What they should do is, they should do only what’s necessary and do it as quickly as possible.”

The legislative session ends on Wednesday.