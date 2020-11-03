On Election Day, Kentucky reported its 6th highest day of COVID-19 cases, which included 255 positive cases among kids under 18.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,795 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The commonwealth’s positivity rate is now above 6 percent with 1,037 people hospitalized. Beshear says 11 more people have died from the virus, pushing the total deaths to 1,503.

“Over 1,500 Kentuckians that we’ve lost — that is a grim milestone and it appears that we are going to lose a significant number of additional Kentuckians unless we pick it up, unless we do better,” Beshear said.

Beshear also discussed an investigation into Kentucky State Police training material that included Hitler quotes. A Louisville high school newspaper first reported that a police training presentation quoted Hitler.

“We have identified at least one other PowerPoint that appears to contain some of the same information from the same trainer,” he said.

Beshear did not answer a question asking whether Kentucky State Police Commission Rodney Brewer’s resignation was related to the incident.