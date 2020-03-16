Kentucky utilities announced Monday they will suspend disconnects for residential customers until May 1 and waive late fees incurred between now and then.

The announcement applies to Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E), Kentucky Utilities Company (KU) and Old Dominion Power.

“While we’ve historically taken similar measures during extreme weather conditions, we are in unprecedented times with this virus and we want to ensure that our residential customers, who may need some extra time to make payments, have the additional grace period,” said Eileen Saunders, vice president of customer services, in an emailed statement. “We are committed to working with our customers who may be having difficulty paying their energy bills and connecting them with available resources that can further assist them.”

All LG&E, KU and ODP business offices and facilities remain open and some offer service through a drive-through window.

Louisville Water also suspended its shutoffs last week for failure to pay, “until further notice.”