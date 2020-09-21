Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 406 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one new death.

Monday’s cases are ordinarily lower due to the way the data is gathered. Last week, Kentucky saw the second highest number of cases recorded since the pandemic began, Beshear said.

Monday’s numbers included 67 kids under the age of 18, representing about 15% of all of the day’s cases.

“We continue to see an increase in that area,” he said.

While numbers were up last week, the positivity rate is decreasing and now stands at 3.77%. That rate explains the total number of positive cases out of all tests.

“The total number of cases I am certainly not happy with but the positivity rate continuing to stay below 4% is a real positive,” he said.

As of Monday, 61,917 Kentuckians have contracted COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Kentucky has administered 1.1 million tests. There are currently 230 testing sites across the state.

Beshear warned the coming weeks could be more challenging as more in-person classes and sports begin on September 28th.