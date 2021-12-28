Gov. Andy Beshear has reported a new death from record-breaking tornadoes that hit western and central Kentucky Dec. 10 and 11.

The most recent victim is an infant from Graves County, who died last week.

Beshear said he and his wife, Britainy, offer condolences for the loss.

“This is one that rips at the very fabric of who we are,” he said. “Britainy and I ask everyone to join us in lifting up this family and their friends and the community in prayer. It happened about the middle of last week.”

The most recent death before Monday’s announcement had been an employee of Mayfield Consumer Products who died from injuries days after the storms.

The governor also said that Marion County residents are now eligible for disaster relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA.) This brings the total Kentucky eligible counties to 16.

Beshear said there are still 606 residents and more than 100 first responders sheltering at state parks. All wastewater and drinking water systems are operational. Around a quarter of Graves County is still without power.

More than $30 million has been raised by people across the country to help those impacted by the storms. To donate, visit https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief.

For a list of resources compiled by the state, visit governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources.