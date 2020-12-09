The Louisville Arena Authority has approved an 11-year extension for the naming rights of the KFC Yum Center.

The $16.3 million deal means the Yum! Brands, Inc. name will remain on the downtown stadium at least through 2031.

The deal is an important milestone, said authority chair Leslie Geoghegan.

“Here we have a major corporation showing confidence in not only the KFC Yum Center, but also in the Louisville community. This point is really emphasized by a key new provision of this agreement – community engagement.”

The center is home to University of Louisville women’s and men’s basketball and other entertainment.

It partially reopened this fall with the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.